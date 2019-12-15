Give to nonprofits that are losing United Way funding -- Jan Somerfeld

I was both shocked and dismayed to learn of the United Way of Dane County funding cuts to nonprofits serving older adults.

As a result, Independent Living, SSM Health at Home, Colonial Club of Sun Prairie, Jewish Social Services and NewBridge Madison have all lost considerable funding for next year. These nonprofits have relied on United Way funding for decades. And as it is for any nonprofits, the loss of a major funder is devastating and immediately puts the organization’s infrastructure at risk.

I appreciate United Way’s concern for poor children and struggling young families in our community -- nearly 13,000 children living in poverty in Dane County is not acceptable. But we also have a growing senior population in Dane County and know that 3,100 of them are living in poverty. Without question, cuts to nonprofits serving these very low-income seniors will result in fewer services and programs.

Because notice of the United Way cuts came quite late, the impacted nonprofits have been left scrambling to cover the losses and to continue essential programs and services. This also represents an opportunity and call to action for champions in our community.