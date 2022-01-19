Give the COVID vaccine a shot -- Skip Kraiss

I would like to make a plea to those who have not yet gotten a COVID-19 vaccine to reconsider.
I realize a lot of conflicting information is out there, but please think back to December of 2020 when the vaccines were first authorized. That was an exciting time. That’s when I got my first shot as a frontline worker. I got my second shot in January before President Joe Biden was inaugurated. I was glad to get them. I felt I was protecting myself and those around me.
Those vaccines are now fully authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and have been given to billions of people. They’re safe and effective. Don’t take my word for it, listen to any of the living U.S. presidents who are encouraging you to get the shot, including President Donald Trump who said that the COVID-19 vaccines are, “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.”
There is no bulletproof way to protect yourself from this virus. Vaccination is the best tool we have. It will keep you out of the hospital and hospitals need all of the help that they can get right now.
Please talk to your doctor or pharmacist and schedule your shot.