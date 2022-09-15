Give Leonard head job before he leaves -- John D. Vieth

Jim Polzin's column last Sunday, "Inefficient offense is all too common," was right on about the Badgers football loss to Washington State.

He wrote that social media is calling for coach Paul Chryst to be fired. But Chryst's winning record is giving him lots of job security. In view of Nebraska firing Scott Frost, I think Nebraska will be immediately courting Jim Leonard as their next coach. With Leonard being a hot Division 1 coaching candidate, we should consider him to take over for Chryst.

All of Chryst's losses, starting in 2018, have been due to poor offensive production, poor coaching decisions, penalties and the lack of doing the basics right. Leonard's defenses show discipline and consistent good performance. This season Leonard has a lot of young talent learning the system and should get better as the season wears on.

If we keep losing games this season in the same fashion we lost to Washington State, we need to fire Chryst and replace him with Leonard before Nebraska hires him.

John D. Vieth, Mauston