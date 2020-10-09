Give homeless a stake in housing -- Anita Weier

Instead of plunking the homeless down into housing they have no stake in, such as the Warner Park Community Recreation Center or the high-rise on Rethke, how about doing a Habitat for Humanity-type development behind the Beacon day shelter in Madison?
The homeless would have to help build it to live there. Those who live there would also have access to services at the Beacon.
I think a low-rise cooperative housing development would be best, as opposed to tiny houses, though that would depend on what homeless people want.
If anyone is interested in doing this, please contact Habitat for Humanity or the Beacon.
Thank you for considering my idea.
Anita Weier, Madison, former member of the City Council
