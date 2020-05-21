Give families more access to loved ones -- Claire Reinke

We are in an emergency health crisis due to COVID-19. We also are in a health crisis for elderly family members in assisted living facilities who don't have the opportunity for face-to-face interaction with family. This is getting to be inhumane and unacceptable.

My only way to see my mother is through a closed window. This not ideal communication with an elderly person with dementia and mobility issues. The glare, street noise, weather and her inability to use a telephone are all overwhelming barriers to a successful visit.

Is our only option to remove our family member from the good care she is receiving?

Care workers are screened and follow strict protocol before entering the workplace. Similarly, can’t facilities offer families access to their loved ones with appropriate personal protective equipment, a dedicated visitation room with a Plexiglas barrier, fresh air visits with social distancing, temperature checks, shoes disinfected and other precautions?

Quality of life for our elderly parent is in jeopardy as isolation from family is affecting her state of mind in heart-wrenching ways.

If readers agree, I urge you to please write to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Gov. Tony Evers and state legislators.

Claire Reinke, Prairie Du Sac