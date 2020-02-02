Give every student a bus pass -- Susan De Vos

The State Journal's Jan. 19 editorial about balancing the need for affordable housing with that of a good education for Madison students evoked a strong reaction in me.

One way to balance our need for more affordable housing with the quality of our children's education and our concern for environmental sustainability would be to provide every high school student with a bus pass. There'd be no need for means testing. Think of the probable reduction in our collective carbon footprint.

Generally speaking, putting more resources into truly affordable housing that downplays the need for a car and acknowledges the economic benefit of socially and environmentally sustainable transportation (walking, biking and riding the bus) would seem to be a good win-win strategy.

Sprinkle in the education benefit, and you get a righteous stew.

Susan De Vos, Madison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0