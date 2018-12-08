This mudslinging from both parties needs to stop. The people of Wisconsin spoke on Nov. 6 and decided they wanted Tony Evers as their new governor.
Though I did not vote for Evers, I feel we should give him an opportunity to continue to make Wisconsin great, like Gov. Scott Walker did. Several years ago after Gov. Walker announced his Act 10 reforms, 14 Democratic senators took it on themselves to do what they thought was right and leave the state. Eventually they came back, and the rest is history.
But it's wrong to make a governor a lame duck before he could do good on his promises to the middle class of Wisconsin, like Gov.-elect Evers promise to cut taxes by 10 percent. We need to give him a try.
If Evers doesn’t continue to make Wisconsin great and we have skyrocketing taxes and are paying more at the gas pumps with no job growth, then this all will fall on Gov. Evers not doing what he said he would do.
Vince Caruso, Madison