On March 3, according to four female freshmen at Sun Prairie East High School, an 18-year-old transgender student completely disrobed in front of them while taking a shower in a locker room.

Sun Prairie School District disputes report alleging trans woman showered with girls at high school "The male student then fully undressed and exposed his male genitalia to the four girls in the shower," WILL said.

After the school was informed of the incident, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty became involved, and the school district has claimed that reporting on the events in question has been inaccurate. Regardless of the details surrounding the incident, the fact that bathroom policies relating to transgender and nonbinary people have become so contentious in some circles is mind-boggling and concerning.

Last year in the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center, approximately 1.6% of all adults and 5% of young adults identified as transgender or nonbinary. The notion that such a small fraction of the population expects the vast majority of its fellow citizens to make this kind of accommodation based on a subjective sense of self is irrational.

Separate male and female spaces exist for a reason, and private, unisex facilities are a perfectly reasonable solution to the debate surrounding bathroom policies relating to sex and gender.

Reid Goldberg, Madison

