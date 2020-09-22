Ginsburg's passing puts ACA in danger -- John Krueger

At first glance, the sad and untimely death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg amplifies the abortion question in the November election. But that issue was always going to be there. Since the doors to people’s minds on both sides already only open outward, (but not inward), it adds no new motivation to vote one way or the other.
Far more pressing is a new justice’s role in deciding on the future of our access to affordable health care. After more than four years of bluster, President Donald Trump and the GOP still have virtually no replacement for the Affordable Care Act, which they are trying to immediately abolish using the Supreme Court. With some 200,000 (and still counting) Americans dead due to inept and duplicitous national leadership, with no rapid fix in sight for mass vaccinations, and with people loosing access to health care in Trump’s economy, the next Supreme Court justice could be making this critical decision affecting voters' lives.
Justice Ginsburg’s passing means health care is now, again, a critical election issue for both the White House and the Senate.
John Krueger, Middleton
