Ginsburg defended our climate as well -- Steve Reusser

Donald Trump downplayed the coronavirus pandemic despite knowing that it spread easily and was more deadly than the flu. In California he also recently downplayed global warming by saying, “It will get cooler.” As with the virus, this is likely despite his understanding of the potentially devastating impacts of a warming planet.
This pretense keeps oil, coal and gas as status quo energy sources, and energy companies and billionaires happy.
We mourn the loss of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and her voice for voting rights, women’s rights, and immigrants’ rights. But this is also a major loss for environmental issues. A Supreme Court justice nominated by President Trump will likely not rule the same as Justice Ginsburg would have on cases related to pollution, land use and climate change.
Who will this most affect? The answer is minority and economically disadvantaged populations, the same people most affected by the coronavirus. Plus, climate change will negatively impact all our children and grandchildren for decades. Do we really want more floods, more hurricanes and more forest fires.
Please vote for representatives who will honestly address what’s really happening.
Steve Reusser, Eau Claire
