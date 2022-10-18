Gig workers are key to strong economy -- Colin Conn

As usual, the Biden administration has failed to understand reality.

Essentially, it wants to get rid of “private contractors” by making them employees because private contractors “are not covered by federal minimum wage laws, and are not entitled to benefits, including health insurance and paid sick days.” How generous of them.

The reality is, many if not most private contractors use it as a side gig or hustle where they can provide cab rides on Tuesday nights or whenever so their wife can watch the baby. Or maybe it’s their primary employment, but it’s a lifestyle they’re choosing.

Some building contractors simply can’t afford to have five carpenters on staff, so they have one or two and then bring in a couple more carpenters as "private contractors" for big jobs. A competent handyman, plumber or electrician might work for several contractors, going to where the work is.

It allows them to work and businesses to compete and function as viable businesses supporting families. President Joe Biden and Biden Democrats such as U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and Gov. Tony Evers want to eliminate the tax benefits and basically put these people out of work. Why would anyone vote for that?

Colin Conn, Cross Plains