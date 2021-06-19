Getting vaccine is right thing to do -- Jim Pick

My college philosophy professor was offered the following question:
“If one person says a statement is false, and 1 million people say that the same statement is true, is it true?”
The college professor’s response was this. “It depends on the reason a person declares a statement to be true or false.”
Now let's apply this to real life. If a medical professional tells you to get the COVID-19 vaccination, and Fox News or some blog or some Republican leader tells you not to -- what do you think you should do?
I am going to suggest a reason for each respondent. Fox News makes money by spreading controversy. Some people do blogs for attention. Some Republican leaders want the Democrats to fail getting our country in order.
A medical professional spends his or her life doing things to help you stay healthy.
Now that I have presented my case, I believe you can apply logic to the problem. Please get vaccinated.
P.S. COVID-19 vaccinations are free.
Jim Pick, Fort Atkinson