Getting ballot was simple and fast -- Paul Malischke

Thank you to the Madison clerk and the United States Post Office for delivering my ballot to me so quickly.
I requested it on Sept. 21 using the website MyVote.wi.gov. The clerk’s office sent it out on Wednesday, and I received it on Friday. I was able to track it on that same website, and I will track it again when I mail it back.
You still have plenty of time to request your absentee ballot at MyVote.wi.gov. If you are requesting an absentee ballot for the first time from your current address, you will be prompted to upload a picture of your acceptable ID. Many people find that uploading this picture is easiest when using a smartphone.
If you need any advice on registration, absentee voting or acceptable ID, call the voter helpline at 608-285-2141. The helpline is answered seven days a week and is managed by the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Or go to lwvdanecounty.org.
Paul Malischke, Madison
