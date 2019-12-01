Repeat offenders are in the news almost every day. Lately, it seems to be people operating while intoxicated and kids stealing cars. I do not disagree that these behaviors are inappropriate and inexcusable. I do disagree with how the public responds.
The public seems to be enraged that repeat drunken drivers are still driving. Was their license suspended? If so, how could they drive? As for the car thefts: According to my neighborhood news, the kids stealing cars have us "under siege." I take issue with using words to describe war and military conflict to talk about these social issues.
Has anyone taken the time to ask why people are engaging in these behaviors? And has anyone continued to ask "why" until the root of the problem -- the thing that could be changed -- is found? I do not condone these behaviors. Neither do I condone judging people using a set of standards that fail to consider who these people are as humans. If you want a behavior to change, consider taking time to understand that behavior by examining the factors that motivate the behavior.
Our lives are shaped by a unique set of experiences and circumstances -- explore those lives with curiosity and kindness.
Jennifer Kowalkowski, Madison