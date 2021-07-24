Get the vaccine like Trump did -- Ginny White

Riddle me this: Why are intelligent supporters of Donald Trump still declining to get the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine?
Their hero was stricken (not a hoax) and recovered from the virus, and in January he and his wife were quietly vaccinated at the White House.
If Trump's supporters who don't get a shot become infected, they won’t have a dedicated team of doctors and nurses to care for them in a luxury suite at a government hospital.
They won’t be treated with eight promising experimental drugs. Some of the skeptics who cheered Trump’s treatment with drugs not approved by the Food and Drug Administration reject the vaccine because it has only “emergency” FDA approval.
They won’t be treated for free, even if they have health insurance. They might be saddled with copays, deductibles and astronomical medical bills that could leave them bankrupt.
The biggest risk they’re taking is with their own health. If they get infected and don’t die an agonizing death, they may become “long haulers” whose mysterious symptoms never go away.
Unfortunately, these risk-takers are endangering the rest of us, too. They could become incubators for a new variant that leads to an unstoppable pandemic.
Ginny White, Madison