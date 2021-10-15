Get serious about traffic enforcement -- Michael Riley

The lack of efforts to enforce traffic laws has been an ongoing problem in Madison and Dane County even before the pandemic.
The impact on driving habits is obvious to anyone who drives our roads. People routinely drive 20 mph or more over the limit, disregard red lights and engage in reckless conduct.
I routinely encounter people driving 80 or 90 mph on the Beltline and have witnessed a number of accidents and near-accidents caused by people running red lights and otherwise disregarding traffic laws.
Unless a real effort is made by both the Madison Police Department and Dane County Sherriff's Office to enforce those laws, we are going see a continuation of the uptick in serious traffic accidents causing injury and death. These are, in many cases, preventable tragedies.
Traffic enforcement is not glamorous, but it is a critical part of the police responsibility to maintain public safety.
Michael Riley, Madison