Get serious about social distancing -- Linda Svanoe

Amid the state's stay-at-home order in the last few days, I have seen the state park in our backyard filled with cars and people.

Just the other day at the houses across our street, three construction trucks were at one house and three landscape trucks at another. How is this social distancing?

Behavior such as this will only prolong our battle with COVID-19. Please, stay at home.

Linda Svanoe, Waunakee