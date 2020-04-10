Get serious about social distancing -- Linda Svanoe
0 comments

Get serious about social distancing -- Linda Svanoe

  • 0

Amid the state's stay-at-home order in the last few days, I have seen the state park in our backyard filled with cars and people.

Just the other day at the houses across our street, three construction trucks were at one house and three landscape trucks at another. How is this social distancing?

Behavior such as this will only prolong our battle with COVID-19. Please, stay at home.

Linda Svanoe, Waunakee

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics