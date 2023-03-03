Republicans must not have any school-age children, grandchildren or other relatives. This is the only explanation for them not pressuring their lawmakers to get serious about gun violence at schools.

The language of the Second Amendment does not prohibit any laws that promote school safety. Such a law hardly interferes with the right to bear arms to defend oneself.

For example, a meaningful check before sale of such weapons on background, fitness and training for anyone who lives within 100 miles of any school has merit.

The Founding Fathers never intended for arms to be used against schoolchildren. Such a law would be reasonably necessary to achieve a legitimate purpose. It is not a guarantee against school gun violence but would greatly reduce its likelihood.

Irwin Kass, Madison

