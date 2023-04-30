Wisconsin has a reading problem, especially for those whose home language is not mainstream English, which is the language of instruction, government and business.

Every year we have watched our literacy scores and state ranking suffer as other states pursue teacher training and education legislation. Illiteracy has multiple causes including poverty and other socioeconomic factors. But inadequate teacher preparation leading to poor classroom reading instruction is one of the most glaring but fixable conditions.

Many states have conducted extensive reviews of their educator preparation programs to ensure that they are aligned with modern reading research. In Wisconsin, an independent consultant (TPI-US) has been awarded a contract to conduct a statewide literacy "landscape analysis" in which all 13 of the University of Wisconsin educator preparation programs could voluntarily opt-in for a comprehensive review of early literacy instructional practices. Each institution would receive a "confidential no-cost assessment of reading coursework quality and how well course instructors model evidence-based early reading instructional practices" and "where appropriate, institutional reports will offer specific recommendations for improvement."

The Department of Public Instruction will grant $50,000 to the institution on completion of its landscape analysis and another $50,000 on the adoption of a "program improvement plan."

Wisconsin's children and future educators deserve UW's full participation.

Dr. Judith E. FitzGerald, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection