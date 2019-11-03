What is being done to prevent or limit Russian meddling in our elections?
It is now proven that Russia was involved in election interference in many states. President Donald Trump has not mentioned the threat of Russian interference, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has let legislation die.
Is the United States threatening any type of retaliation against Russia? Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has dismissed and downplayed the threat. President Trump seems hopeless in this regard. Republicans are in denial.
That leaves the Democrats left to defend against the upcoming attacks, but from a weak partisan position. It's like the United States has to fight with one arm tied behind its back. When will Republicans join the fight and present a unified effort? Can we at least agree to ban foreign donations to our politicians?
With Republicans refusing to address this threat, one solution is to replace all Republicans with Democrats so we can deal with this threat and offer resistance from both the presidential office, the Senate and the House.
When do politicians start honoring their oath of office? And when do we start holding them severely accountable? Now would be good.
Shane Vondra, Poynette