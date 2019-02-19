I cannot count the number of times I've read in the State Journal that a person was arrested for their 10th, ninth, eighth or seventh "alleged" drunken driving offense. These are just the times they've been picked up. Think how many times they've actually been driving while intoxicated.
I would like to hear from any of our illustrious state, county and city representatives about why these people are not removed from our roads and sent directly to prison. I believe anyone, myself included, could have been guilty of driving impaired at one time in our life. But after the second time, the penalties should dramatically increase.
Why must we wait until one of these habitual criminals kill a person or family? We need to hold our politicians accountable for their failure to enact laws that remove these people, in some cases permanently, from our roads.
Steve Beier, Madison