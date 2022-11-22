Get serious about drunken driving -- Pat Malloy

Three wonderful young men died in a terrible car crash on Oct. 2 last year. Evan Kratochwill, Simon Bilessi and John "Jack" Miller were killed by an intoxicated driver going at 160 miles per hour on Mineral Point Road in the town of Middleton.

This is an unspeakable tragedy. We can offer thoughts and prayers for the families and friends, but we must do more. Speeding and impaired drivers are a constant threat to the community. We should be shocked by the number of repeat impaired drivers on the roads of this state.

In the memory of these three fine young men, do everything you can to prevent people from driving while impaired. It was reported that prior to the crash the impaired driver had two additional drinks at a local tavern.

What if someone told him he could not drive away? What if someone had called the police to the tavern to check on this person? What if someone had driven this person home? What if we all contact our local and state officials and say enough is enough?

Never forget Evan, Simon and Jack.

Pat Malloy, Madison