I've been reading opinions pro and con about the Electoral College, and I can't see any justification for it.
First of all, it gives small states such as Wyoming, Vermont and the Dakotas way more influence than they deserve because they have two senators just like big states such as California, New York and Texas. We should still be following the principle of one man, one vote.
Even worse is that a state's electoral votes, in most cases, all go to the candidate who wins the state, disenfranchising millions of voters who voted for the loser in a given state. How stupid is that?
But my biggest argument for ending this ridiculous system is the last two presidents we got from it. First we got an administration that took us into Iraq at great human and fiscal cost over nonexistent weapons of mass destruction. And then there's what we have now: the emperor with no clothes.
Get rid of the Electoral College.
John Baumann, Madison