Have you ever seen films that mistakenly depict and exaggerate those who suffer from mental illness, such as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"? Almost every patient in that film was wrongfully portrayed as severely mentally ill and out of touch with reality.
Mental illness, like diabetes, can be treated. Patients' symptoms can be regulated with a combination of psychotherapy and compliance with medication.
Society sees people with mental disorders as crazy, dangerous, delusional and psychotic when experiencing symptoms. What society fails to realize is that, when treated, most people with mental health issues are high functioning, very intelligent, exceptionally remarkable and gifted innovators of the 21st century.
The stigma behind mental illness depreciates the ingenuity of those with mental defects, which society incompetently fails to explore.
Jeffrey L. Brooks, Madison