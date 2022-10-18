Get rid of sexual double standards -- Karen Marino

Since Eve allegedly took that bite of the apple, women have been held responsible for the moral wrongs in this world. It is time to say, "Enough.” Women should no longer take the responsibility for men’s behavior.

I understand the desire to go back to a simpler time. But it’s time men and women became equals in the sexual realm. When men and woman engage in consensual sex, it is the responsibility of both. No more, “She should have kept her legs closed.” As if men don’t have control. No more, “She teased and flirted with my son,” as if boys can’t say “no.”

Women don’t have a magical power which causes men to lose control. Males are capable of sexual control. We need to teach them that.

Let’s get rid of the double standard where boys get to brag they scored and girls take the role of “bad girl” when they have sex. Let’s change the power dynamic where men coerce, and women give in. Let’s teach boys and girls to talk about what they want and plan to make responsible decisions. As we discuss policies and laws governing sexual health, we must ensure equal responsibility is at their heart.

Karen Marino, Janesville