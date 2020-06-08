Get rid of bad cops with union reform -- Joe Tripalin

In the wake of the horrific murder of George Floyd, many cities are actively discussing the defunding of policing structures.

Apparently, the Minneapolis City Council has enough votes to disband the Minneapolis Police Department. Proponents of this strategy say it is the only way to cure the department of racism and injustice.

While I think it is a crazy idea to defund your police department or let everyone out of jail, one thing could help eliminate these rogue misfit police officers.

Cities must curtail the power of police unions. I don't hate unions, but I do think police unions have too much power. Take Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck. This officer had many complaints against him and was twice reprimanded. He should have been fired, but he was protected by the police union.

This scenario has been repeated in many police departments across the country. If you have a bad cop, you need to get rid of him or her. Leaving them on the department only risks more problems and incidents. Dialing back the power of police unions would help deal with and eliminate the few bad cops who are on the force.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland