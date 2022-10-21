Get out of the way of women's choice -- Stacy Anderson

Republican legislators need to get out of the way of Wisconsin women and their reproductive health care choices.

There is never a scenario where men with power should have a say in a woman's right to choose. And don't get me started on their pious espousal of the sanctity of life. If true, why consistently refuse to fund adequate health care for poor kids and their mothers and ignore the lack of adequate housing and child care for those in need? One in seven kids in America worry about where their next meal is coming from, according to the Children's Defense Fund.

Republicans like to portray themselves as being on a higher moral plane, but that's simply a façade. Women with money will always be able to get abortions, but those without means will be forced to give birth to children they cannot provide for.

How many Republican state legislators have had to sacrifice their health, financial security or dreams for the future because of an unwanted pregnancy? If they really faced such sacrifice, most would be ferocious advocates for abortion care.

Stacy Anderson, Madison