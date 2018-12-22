Concerning the need for liquor licenses for wedding barns, the state doesn't need to control everything.
Is this about the state never having enough money to spend? Or is it the lawyers generating arguments for yet another way to stuff their back pockets? Or is simply the Tavern League's refusal or inability to adapt to a changing market?
Will the state go after backyard weddings next?
The debate over the licensing issue further clarified the need to boot Attorney General Brad Schimel, who apparently doesn't know the difference between private and public.
Jim Graves, Albany