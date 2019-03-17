Here’s an idea to help decide what should be done about Nails' Tales, the tall sculpture of footballs outside Camp Randall in Madison.
Why not open up a competition to submit proposals for replacing it? A committee could pare down the proposals to a reasonable number and let the community vote on a replacement. Nails' Tales could still remain as an option. Let the community decide.
It would be a fun way to get community involvement and generate discussion and interest. I would love to see what would be proposed.
Martha Brusegar, Middleton