Get a shot for the sake of our children -- Judith Landsman

As a parent, grandparent and public school teacher, I have always believed that adults should protect children -- not just our own, but the children in our neighborhood, community and world. Given that children under 12 cannot yet get vaccinated, this puts them in a vulnerable class of people susceptible to this highly contagious virus and its variants, known and unknown.
How are we doing as protectors? Not very well. Viruses want to do two things: mutate and find a host. Those of us who have not gotten vaccinated, for whatever reasons, are giving the virus ample opportunity to do both. If it develops a strain that is particularly dangerous to young children and it finds many hosts in those same children, then we are criminally negligent for not getting vaccinated and stopping the spread.
This is not about your so-called freedom. This is about public health, community care and the protection of our children. Please get the shot.
Judith Landsman, Madison