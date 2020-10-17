Get a flu shot to avoid 'twindemic' -- Devlin Cole

I’m tired of COVID-19. As a preventive medicine resident at UW-Madison, COVID-19 is literally my job, and yet I’m still tired of this pandemic. I can only imagine how tired everyone else is.
We are now heading into winter months, filled with cozy clothes, warm fires and picturesque snowscapes, but also more time indoors and the seasonal flu. While masks and handwashing are undoubtedly wonderful protections against catching the flu, COVID-19-fatigue threatens to make these protections less utilized. And social distancing is less effective inside.
While the world waits with bated breath for the results of the vaccine studies now going on against COVID-19, we already have multiple flu shots ready and waiting at your friendly neighborhood pharmacy. Or perhaps you are a UW-Madison student or staff member and can head to a flu shot clinic.
We can all agree that we should try to avoid more news articles with the headline “Twindemic,” describing coinfections with influenza and COVID-19. An early flu shot will maximize your protection this flu season. No winter-savvy Wisconsinite would grab a hat and gloves but pass on boots. So put on your boots and get a flu shot today.
Dr. Devlin Cole, Madison
