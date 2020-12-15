Gerrymandering supports bad leaders -- Vivian Creekmore

We assume that our Republican leaders are intelligent, educated and informed. Should we assume that when they share disinformation, they are lying?
They know enough about medical science and research to understand how the COVID-19 crisis needs to be addressed. Republican leaders know that little or no voter fraud occurred in the election. They know that federal and Wisconsin elections were free and fair. But Wisconsin Republicans continue to share propaganda and lie to constituents.
Their hostile partisanship, aggressive refusal to follow science, and negligence have cost lives. Their attacks on our free and fair elections are dangerous. They are undermining democracy and the rule of law. Domestic terrorism is a threat.
Many Republican voters now believe in conspiracy theories, get news from unreliable sources, refuse to read newspapers, and hate their fellow citizens because of Republican leadership.
What are we citizens going to do about it?
Gerrymandering in Wisconsin has brought us to the point that many lawmakers cannot be voted out. Support the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition. We cannot solve these problems in the voting booth because of gerrymandering. We must have fair maps.
Vivian Creekmore, Milton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!