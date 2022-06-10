Gerrymandering stalls gun reform -- Myra Enloe

It is past time to do something about the escalating gun violence in this country. Just in 2022, we have had over 200 mass shootings and 8,500 people killed from gun violence, according to the www.gunviolencearchive.org.

About 4 out of 5 Wisconsinites support universal background checks and red flag laws that would give police the authority to take away weapons from anyone who is considered a threat to themselves or others, according to the Marquette Law School poll.

But the people of Wisconsin are not getting what they want.

And that’s because of gerrymandering. The Republican-run Legislature rigged the maps again. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, admitted he intentionally tilted the maps in favor of Republicans.

This distortion deprives us of representative government.

We need to ban gerrymandering so we the people can have our voices heard.

It’s time to end to the senseless gun violence, and to end gerrymandering.

Myra Enloe, Dodgeville