In the Aug. 9 Wisconsin State Journal, Kevin Reilly wrote a column, "Four principles to keep our democracy strong," about election integrity.

He stated, "We have no reason to believe these elections were 'rigged' or corrupt or manipulated by election officials to favor one side or the other."

But when we know the outcome in advance, an election is likely rigged. For the November 2022 election, everyone knew in advance that the Republican Party was going to maintain control of the Wisconsin Legislature. The corruption was caused by gerrymandering. By using sophisticated methods of packing and cracking when drawing maps for districts, the Republican Party ensured control of the Legislature since 2010.

It would help to strengthen our democracy if Reilly's group, Keep Our Republic, would speak out against gerrymandering and in favor of using the Iowa model to draw our districts. The Iowa model emphasizes nonpartisan redistricting principles, striving to create districts that reflect the preferences of the electorate rather than catering to specific party interests.

Paul Malischke, Platteville