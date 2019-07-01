The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on gerrymandering heaps further woe on our already growing national sense of despair.
Our system of elections has been desecrated and despoiled past the point where people can have any trust in it, irregardless of the outcome. When you make a mockery of our elections, you make a mockery of the people who vote in them, and when you mock the voters you make a mockery of the country they live in.
"Make America great again" has failed. That’s the point we’re at now, and our only choice seems to be to accept that fact.
Mike Pfrang, Madison