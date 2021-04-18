Gerrymandering keeps pot illegal -- Gary Storck

The decision of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, to dismiss legalizing both medical cannabis and adult-use cannabis is a perfect illustration of how damaging Wisconsin's extreme gerrymandering is.
How else could an elected official assert that something with 83% public support is a non-starter, and not lose his majority? When overwhelmingly popular ideas adopted by 72% of U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., cannot even get a public hearing in Madison, it's plain to see how gerrymandering has compromised democracy in this state.
Gary Storck, Madison