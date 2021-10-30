Gerrymandering is tool of cowards -- James Carnes

The essence of democracy is the idea that the citizens have the right to choose, according to their best judgment, which political philosophies and public policies will govern them. To do this, they need the means to review, evaluate and implement their choices. They must be aware of and understand the various policy options, have the relevant facts and be confident that their choices will be implemented.
In a healthy democracy, those representing the citizens must have the courage of their convictions. They must candidly present their ideas and arguments to the scrutiny of the citizens in the open marketplace of ideas where they will compete honestly and freely with alternatives. Those without such courage are understandably afraid that their ideas cannot compete. So they strive to secure political power via gerrymandering.
Gerrymandering is a mechanism for interfering with and circumventing the critical processes of a healthy democracy. Gerrymandering shuts down the open marketplace of ideas so that the ideas and policies of those in power are exempt from free and open competition.
In Wisconsin, we must insist on a healthy democracy by outlawing gerrymandering. Free, open and meaningful competition of ideas is essential.
James Carnes, Oconto