Gerrymandering is simply cheating -- Robert L. Bellman
Gerrymandering is cheating, plain and simple.

In the Oct. 29 State Journal article "Many tout nonpartisan maps," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was quoted as saying, “it is not illegal or unconstitutional to consider partisanship when drawing maps.” It’s still cheating, and he knows it. Or he should know it.

Using a football analogy to understand gerrymandering: Let’s say our Green Bay Packers are awarded a 10-point advantage at the start of every game.

There’s no mention of it in the rule book -- like our Constitution or state law-- but, we’ll just do it in Green Bay. Fair?

How long before other NFL teams file a complaint?

The answer is to use the Iowa model and allow a truly nonpartisan board to draw the maps. But to get the party in power to give up that advantage has been the hard part.

Let’s just not pretend that gerrymandering isn't cheating the voters in a true democracy.

Robert L. Bellman, Richland Center

