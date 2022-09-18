Gerrymandering is real voter fraud -- Paul Malischke

The Sept. 11 article "Rules haven’t defined turnout" was an excellent review of Wisconsin restrictions on voting and voter turnout. But controversy on these subjects distracts from the real overwhelming corruption that goes on unimpeded.

Seen as 'existential' by campaigns, voting rule changes have little to no impact on turnout, fraud At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.

On the Nov. 8 ballot are tight races for governor and U.S. Senate. Every vote will count, and every vote is equal. It is the same for the statewide offices of attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. This situation is a good characteristic of a healthy democracy.

On the other hand, everyone realizes that the Legislature will remain entirely controlled by the Republicans. The only question is whether they will break the two-thirds barrier and be veto proof.

The reason is gerrymandering by the Legislature, with the connivance of the Republican-aligned Wisconsin Supreme Court and an assist from the Republican-controlled U.S. Supreme Court.

When it comes to electing the Legislature, Wisconsin Republicans have stolen votes by rendering them meaningless -- and stolen the results, even before the campaigns begin. They have corrupted our election and the basis of our form of government.

Republicans hypocritically shout “election integrity” when they have already accomplished massive electoral corruption through gerrymandering that keeps them in power.

Paul Malischke, Platteville