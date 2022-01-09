Gerrymandering is real election fraud -- Claude Covelli

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ partisan boondoggle into purported voter fraud is undermining Wisconsin democracy.
It’s partisan, evidenced by the selection of Michael Gableman, a GOP partisan who admits to having no expertise or experience in election law, to lead a team of other GOP partisans, some with no connections whatsoever with Wisconsin.
It’s a boondoggle because Vos, R-Rochester, never explained how a voter fraud conspiracy could possibly affect the outcome of an election. Wisconsin’s election laws and procedures already ferret out and prosecute the few isolated efforts at voter fraud that do occur. Those who know Wisconsin election law, know that it is virtually impossible to conceal even isolated attempts at voter fraud, let alone a conspiracy.
Affecting a Wisconsin election through voter fraud is virtually impossible. Affecting Wisconsin elections through gerrymandered voting maps is both real and ongoing. Vos’ voter fraud boondoggle is cover for his gerrymandering efforts to further rig Wisconsin elections.
If Vos wanted fair Wisconsin elections, he’d drop the boondoggle and propose a voting map that gave every Wisconsin citizen an equal vote.
Claude Covelli, Madison