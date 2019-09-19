Politicians should have the courage of their convictions. The maps Wisconsin Republicans drew after the 2010 census are unfair and have been called one of the worst gerrymanders in the country.
Fair and impartial state districts let the voters decide what they think is best.
If Republicans or Democrats believe their ideas, ideals and policies are what is best for our state, then they should put it to the voters to decide fair and square. Elected leaders are not there to do what they think is best, they are there to represent what the people of their district think is best.
Bullies and cowards game the system to get their way. Gerrymandering is cheating and undermines our democracy. I don’t buy the logic that just because the other guys do it, then that makes it right if I do it. Would you let your kid cheat just because other kids do?
It is high time we have fair and impartial district lines drawn. I challenge all of the state leaders to do what is right. We all deserve fair and representative government -- Democrats, Republicans and independent voters alike.
James Slavens, Madison