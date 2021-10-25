 Skip to main content

Gerrymandering is bipartisan problem -- Mike DeRubis
Gerrymandering is a bipartisan problem. Democrats in Illinois are busily rigging the maps in their favor so 14 of the 17 congressional seats are safe, just as Republicans had done here in Wisconsin in 2011. And, just as many Republicans in Illinois feel their voices don't matter, many Democrats in Wisconsin feel the same.

In a free market society, we should have competitive political races so all citizens feel their voices are heard. Who wants to participate in a process when there is a foregone conclusion? It’s similar to going to a game where we already know the winner. Interest is understandably low when so many of the races are predetermined. The highly gerrymandered maps have turned people off of politics. We feel our voices aren’t heard and our votes don’t matter.

At the state level, we can create a more level playing field with some healthy competition. Similar to what Iowa has done for 40 years, Wisconsin needs an independent, transparent and fair redistricting process. We, the people, should be the priority, and fair maps put people first. Fair maps will help restore trust in our democracy.

Gerrymandering is a bipartisan problem, and fair maps are the nonpartisan solution.

Mike DeRubis, DeForest

