I have been a Wisconsin resident for more than 50 years, and I want to be counted in favor of nonpartisan redistricting.
It’s unfair to spend taxpayer money on a frivolous lawsuit that supports the status quo. That money should be spent on creating a fairer and more just way of electing those who should represent us. How do you convince those in power to see how shortsighted gerrymandering really is?
We have a state that needs more people, a larger tax base, and an economy that supports more than base wages for its residents. With our regressive policies, we push away millennials, creative people and industries that are planning for the future. When outsiders see how badly the power brokers want to stay in control, how does that show our state's progressive roots?
The people in power are "cutting off their nose to spite their face."
Barbara Widder, Madison