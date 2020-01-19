Gerrymandering cheats us voters -- Matt Hanson

Pointing out the elephant in the room sometimes requires courage. Other times it’s quite easy. We will soon have a census, which means gerrymandering will be in the news. The manipulation of legislative districts is legal but awful.
The last round of creative cartography was drawn by Republican legislators. Can Wisconsin’s Democrat legislators claim they were victims? Most representatives benefited from being placed in safe districts.
Other than it being just, why would a representative compromise or listen to a differing opinion when they know their seat is safe? One can see it’s financially rewarding to represent a rigged legislative district.
Noncompetitive districts are good for the representative and for their families. What about us? Shouldn’t we have a say in who represents us rather than politicians picking us based on the voting trends of a particular area? One can easily imagine our representatives (Republicans and Democrats) laughing together all the way to the bank.
Competitive districts would force candidates to defend their principles, rather than regurgitating the party line. If you, dear reader, are someone who loves fair play, please share this with your state representatives.
Matt Hanson, Pleasant Prairie