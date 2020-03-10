Germs don't care if you have insurance -- Linda Bernhardt

The lack of insurance for 30 million people, the large number of under-insured people, and the immigration scares that make people afraid they’ll be deported if they go to the hospital with flu symptoms, contribute to a potential health problem.
President Donald Trump proposed cutting funding to the National Institutes of Health. He also has misspent money on his wall that we could use for just these situations. He also doesn’t seem to know anything about science, history or economics. He and Vice President Mike Pence are not the ones who should be in charge of this potential coronavirus crisis.
Germs and viruses do not discriminate and don’t care if you have money or health insurance. They just spread as an equal opportunity plague, and this virus happens to spread rapidly. The incompetence of Republicans in this emergency demonstrates why we need to elect Democrats.
Linda Bernhardt, Platteville