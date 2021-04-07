Georgia must pay for attack on voters -- Tom Pedretti

Major League Baseball should be commended on its decision to withdraw the All Star Game from Atlanta.

This is in protest of the voter suppression law passed by Georgia Republicans to suppress the rights of poor people. This includes restricting who can vote with provisional ballot and limiting ballot drop boxes. It even makes it illegal to provide food or water to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots. They want to set democracy back to the days of the despicable Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox.

The MLB action is a good start. But the corrupt Georgia politicians need more repercussions to get their attention. The TV networks should refuse to broadcast any Georgia sport. In addition, sports fans should boycott any venue that the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons or any other Georgia team travels to.

The corrupt, racist Republican politicians in Georgia need to be held accountable for their attack on democracy.

Tom Pedretti, Mount Horeb