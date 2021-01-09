Georgia deserves praise for election -- Ulrike Dieterle

In all of the chaos of last Wednesday’s domestic terrorism in Washington, D.C., the people of Georgia did not get their proper exposure or thanks. The dark clouds of insurrection overshadowed the light radiated by the people of Georgia.
The two elected U.S. senators from Georgia did not get their deserved applause and recognition. State officials, the poll workers, vote counters, the voters themselves who stood in lines to make a difference, all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to get out the vote -- they all deserve our praise and our respect. Many of them endured long hours, brutal accusations, threats and more. But they pulled it off with class.
Thank you, Georgia, for showing the country and the world what democracy really looks like.
Ulrike Dieterle, Madison