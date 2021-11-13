George H.W. Bush tried to ban gerrymandering -- Mark Peters

Republicans are set to pass rigged voting maps without debate, despite the unanimous opposition of citizens from all over the state at a recent public hearing. Unconcerned that objective analysts call them the most unfair maps possible, Republicans are sure their allies on the state Supreme Court will undo Gov. Tony Evers’ veto.
"We the people” are sick of parties putting their interest above the state’s and nation’s. A majority of Wisconsinites (even Republicans) prefer "unrigged” maps that count everyone’s vote equally. The Republicans’ ability to ignore us is proof of how effective their 2011 gerrymandering was. Now they’re ready to do it for another decade.
Some 30 years ago, President George H.W. Bush and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., led the charge to outlaw gerrymandering. Back then the shoe was on the other foot, and Republican arguments against Democrats gerrymandering were virtually indistinguishable from those the Democrats are using today.
It may be hypocritical for Democrats to ask for fairness now when they didn't grant fairness in 1989, but "we the people" beg them to stop this endless cycle of hypocrisy and do what is right.