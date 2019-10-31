The national news coverage of a Texas couple waging a court battle over transitioning their 7-year-old boy to a girl made me wonder if we are losing our collective minds.
A transgender agenda is being pushed throughout the country, predominantly by heterosexual progressives desperate to show how tolerant and inclusive they are. The growing number of children being caught up in this lie makes it time for the silent majority to speak.
The human species has two genders: Male and female. Males have an X and Y chromosome. Females have two Xs. Sex is determined through the miracle of reproduction and cannot be chosen or changed.
The medical profession’s complicity is disturbing. Do we tell a 75-pound anorexic teen that the girl she sees in the mirror really is obese? No, we try to help her deal with reality. Medical science, especially when it comes to mental health, isn't exact. It must be questioned and challenged.
This shouldn't be misconstrued as a call to mistreat our neighbors. To the contrary, we must love everyone. Live and let live. But to pretend to believe that we can choose our gender isn’t “woke.” It’s wrong.
Joan Ellis Beglinger, Cross Plains