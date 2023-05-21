The May 4 letter to the editor " Surgical care is irrevocable " grossly misstated how decisions are made about sex reassignment surgery. We should be clear that “gender” does not refer to biological difference but rather refers to cultural and societal aspects of identity.

Teenagers do not show up at a doctor’s office and schedule surgery. The process is long and thorough. Doctors in this field counsel individuals, no matter their age. A strong mental health component is involved. The doctor and therapist consult in addition to the parents if the child is under 18. They determine the best path forward. Surgical treatment is not always the outcome. Providing information and support that enables an individual to make the best health care choice should be the standard for any medical care -- including care for people who are transitioning.